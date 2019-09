It feels like much of life is about wanting time to speed up and slow down at the same time. I'm of course talking about the final season of Game Of Thrones , which feels so far away with its 2019 release date, but whose arrival would mean the end is nigh. The only person not struggling with this, however, is Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion on the show. He told Variety that he welcomes the show's conclusion — even though it will be sad to say goodbye.