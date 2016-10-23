The final presidential debate was last week, which means that the Saturday Night Live writers' room must be in mourning. So much great material gone! But if last night's episode proved anything, it's that SNL can be hilarious without political spoofing, especially when it has a top-notch host.



Let's be real: Most of the sketches from last night's episode were funny, even the ridiculous ones like "Haunted Elevator." Weekend Update featured great commentary from Leslie Jones, who is finally getting her chance to shine.



And lastly, Lady Gaga performed two songs from her album, Joanne. Both times, she wore her signature pink hat. SNL hasn't posted videos of either performance online, but it kind of makes sense. There was a lot of solid material last night, so Gaga's "A-YO" and "Million Reasons" will have to wait.



Click ahead for the best moments from last night's Saturday Night Live.