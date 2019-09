The Under-$15 Hair Products Behind These SAG Awards Looks

Hair had a huge moment at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. Yara Shahidi used her on-screen mom Tracee Ellis Ross' real-life mother as curl inspiration . Millie Bobby Brown proved the black ribbon trend works just as well on the red carpet as it does on the runway. And everyone else? Well, let's just say they left it up to this no B.S. low bun . But while these award-winning looks are thanks to A-list glam squads, you might be surprised to know that some of our favorites came courtesy of the drugstore.