The Under-$15 Hair Products Behind These SAG Awards Looks

Hair had a huge moment at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. Yara Shahidi used her on-screen mom Tracee Ellis Ross' real-life mother as curl inspiration. Millie Bobby Brown proved the black ribbon trend works just as well on the red carpet as it does on the runway. And everyone else? Well, let's just say they left it up to this no B.S. low bun. But while these award-winning looks are thanks to A-list glam squads, you might be surprised to know that some of our favorites came courtesy of the drugstore.
By now we know that a higher price tag doesn't necessarily mean better quality, and when it comes to dabbling in the beauty aisle, celebrity hairstylists know a thing or two about finding the essentials for a fraction of the usual price. Case in point: Last night, stars like Laura Dern, Uzo Aduba, and Mandy Moore achieved their the red carpet styles with hair products under $15.
Click ahead to find out how to recreate the SAG Awards hair magic — without breaking the bank.