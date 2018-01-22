There Will Now Be Two Royal Weddings In 2018

Royalists are in for a treat, because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the only ones tying the knot this year. Princess Eugenie, the eight in line to the throne, is to marry her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced this morning.
The 27-year-old, who is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York (aka Fergie), has been dating Brooksbank for several years and the pair got engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month, the royals said on Twitter.
The wedding will take place in the autumn in the same venue as Harry and Meghan's, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are said to be "very pleased and wish the couple all the best", according to a Buckingham Palace spokesman.
The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
The princess, who doesn't carry out royal engagements and works as a director at gallery Hauser and Wirth, will keep her royal title and have the choice to take Brooksbank's surname, the BBC reported.
Brooksbank, 31, is a former manager of the Mayfair club Mahiki, which he left in 2016 to set up his own alcohol wholesale business, Jack Brooksbank Ltd, reported the Daily Mail. The couple met in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier in 2010 while Eugenie was a student at Newcastle University studying English, politics and history. She was there to celebrate her father's 50th birthday, while Brookbank was on a skiing holiday with friends, the Mail reported.
The princess' mother shared her joy at the news, sharing a series of black and white photos of the couple and #inspirational words on Twitter. She said the pair "float with laughter and love" and that "the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock," in reference to the couple.
Total joy!! #engagement @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/Th58YD0rHa— Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018
They float with laughter and love .. although a boat helps! #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @yorkiebea pic.twitter.com/Q7ezWecUsa— Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018
I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo— Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018
We wish them a #blessed future.
