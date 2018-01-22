There Will Now Be Two Royal Weddings In 2018

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. pic.twitter.com/ct45JvDfbq— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
Total joy!! #engagement @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/Th58YD0rHa— Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018
They float with laughter and love .. although a boat helps! #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @yorkiebea pic.twitter.com/Q7ezWecUsa— Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018
I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack @TheDukeOfYork @TheDukeOfYork pic.twitter.com/hvCnnOwZpo— Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) January 22, 2018