Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Love Story Is Getting The Film Treatment

Anyone who has followed Markle and Harry's story knows this film was inevitable. Lifetime already made a film about Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance , which premiered just 11 days before their real-life wedding ceremony. Yet even if there wasn't a predecessor film to follow up with, Markle's journey from actress to royal makes for a pretty compelling rom-com all on its own. Just look at Julia Stiles' 2004 flick The Prince and Me, or Netflix's festive fare A Christmas Prince: American princesses are such a trope of rom-coms. This soon-to-be royal just so happens to based on a real person.