Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Love Story Is Getting The Film Treatment

If your Christmas was made immensely better by multiple viewings of A Christmas Prince, then news of this prince-related TV film should surely thrill you. According to Entertainment Weekly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting the small screen treatment with a Lifetime film about their love.
Anyone who has followed Markle and Harry's story knows this film was inevitable. Lifetime already made a film about Prince William and Kate Middleton's romance, which premiered just 11 days before their real-life wedding ceremony. Yet even if there wasn't a predecessor film to follow up with, Markle's journey from actress to royal makes for a pretty compelling rom-com all on its own. Just look at Julia Stiles' 2004 flick The Prince and Me, or Netflix's festive fare A Christmas Prince: American princesses are such a trope of rom-coms. This soon-to-be royal just so happens to based on a real person.
According to EW, casting has already begun on the new project — titled Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story — but perhaps the first place producers should look while trying to find the perfect Markle and Harry lookalikes is the internet. After news of the engagement broke, one fan pointed out that Zendaya and Riverdale's K.J. Apa would make perfect choices for the engaged couple. And, umm, they definitely would.
The Crown Season 10 @netflix @Zendaya @kj_apa pic.twitter.com/9NNzbVZ640— mariah mariah mariah (@mRiah) November 27, 2017
Of course, there's always the option that Markle could portray herself in the small screen venture. The Suits actress starred in a Hallmark Channel rom-com called When Sparks Fly, about a journalist who finds love amongst the fireworks over the Fourth of July. Alas, her new duties within the Royal Family will likely leave little time for Lifetime films, and Markle herself told the BBC that she is transitioning out of her acting career.
Here's hoping that the new TV film will excite us just as much as actually watching the royal wedding will.
