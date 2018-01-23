Story aus Gewalt & Kriminalität

Es wird 2018 zwei royale Hochzeiten geben

Natalie Gil
Photo: Dave Hogan/GP/Getty Images.
Für alle Fans der britischen Royals wird 2018 ein Jahr voller Freude, denn Prinz Harry wird nicht das einzige Blaublut sein, das dieses Jahr vor den Traualtar tritt. Wie der Buckingham Palast am vergangenen Montag bekanntgab, wird Prinzessin Eugenie in diesem Jahr ebenfalls ihren langjährigen Freund Jack Brooksbank heiraten.
Die 27-Jährige ist die zweite Tochter von Prinz Andrew und Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York (auch Fergie genannt). Seit Anfang des Monats, nachdem das Paar die Niagarafälle besuchte, ist sie nun mit Brooksbank verlobt, wie der Palast auf seinem Twitter-Account postete.
Stattfinden wird die royale Hochzeit im Herbst und zwar in der selben Location wo sich Harry und Meghan Markle am 19. Mai 2018 das Jawort geben werden, der St.-Georgs-Kapelle im Windsor Castle. Das sorgt nicht nur in der Bevölkerung für Jubel, auch die Queen sei höchst erfreut und wünsche dem Paar nur das Beste, so ein Sprecher des Königshauses.
Prinzessin Eugenie geht keinen royalen Pflichten nach sondern arbeitet als Direktorin in einer Galerie. Nach der Vermählung wird sie ihren königlichen Titel dennoch behalten und die Möglichkeit haben, den Nachnamen ihres künftigen Mannes anzunehmen, so die BBC.
Brooksbank betreibt seit 2016 einen Großhandel für Alkohol, wie die Daily Mail berichtet. Kennengelernt hat sich das Paar 2010 in einem Ski-Resort in der Schweiz, als die Prinzessin noch an der Newcastle Universität Englisch, Politik und Geschichte studierte.
Gratulation gab es auch von der Brautmutter Sarah Ferguson, die gleich mehrere Posts zur Verlobung auf ihrem Twitter-Account veröffentlichte.
