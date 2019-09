Hollywood Men Are Apparently Meeting To Discuss Time's Up

Time’s Up pins dotted the lapels of the men of Hollywood at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Yet when it came to actually talking about the initiative dedicated to bringing justice to sexual harassment survivors in every industry, they were largely silent . Surprisingly, the pins had mostly disappeared at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. Despite their absence, however, a few emboldened men did speak about the subject. Timothée Chalamet talked about sexual assault on campus and achieving 50/50 gender parity by 2020. Kumail Nanjiani said, “I think it’s time for us to listen to the discussions that women are having and look at ourselves in the mirror and interrogate our own behaviors because a lot of times men are coming off in ways that they don’t understand are harmful.” Sam Rockwell used his acceptance speech to say that he stands “shoulder to shoulder with [Frances McDormand] and all the incredible women in this room trying to make things better.”