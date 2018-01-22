Hollywood Men Are Apparently Meeting To Discuss Time's Up

A lot of famous men’s names have been in the headlines as of late. While it’s obvious who the outright predators are, in some cases, it’s been harder to distinguish what qualifies as sexual misconduct, harassment, or assault. That topic has fuelled what feels like thousands of think pieces, often leading to infighting among feminists. Men shouldn’t be left out of this conversation, especially since they’re the actors and instigators in these situations. Time is more than up when it comes to tolerating sexual harassment and abuse in all industries, not just Hollywood. Knowing that men are taking an active role in the discussion is heartening to learn.