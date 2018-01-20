Kesha Is Living In A Hard-Fought For Moment Of Power

but it was funny to me that I would go play huge EDM festivals and then I’d go onto my tour bus and get out my record player and put on Iggy Pop, Rolling Stones, Beach Boys, T Rex, Dolly Parton, James Brown, Beatles, The Sweet; any of those records.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
With "Woman," I hope my fans will hear that wild spirit still strong inside me but this time it was created more raw, spontaneously and with all live instrumentation, which I found was a huge reason I loved the records I did love.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
I wanted this song to capture that organic, raw, soulful sound and keep the imperfect moments in the recordings because I find the magic in the imperfections.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
Even though I didn’t have new music out in the world I was sick of waiting around, and I had a lot of raw crazy energy and wanted to reconnect with my fans. It was a sink-or-swim situation - it was either me sing my ass off or sound like shit, because it was just me singing.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
When I went back to finish recording "Rainbow," I had a whole new confidence in my voice because I had just gone on an entire tour and carried the whole thing with that voice.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
I was really feeling that conviction one particular day while I was stuck in traffic on my way to the studio and out of nowhere I felt the urge to scream, "I'm a motherfucking woman." By the time I got the the studio, I was chanting "I’m a motherfucking woman."— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
I told them, I'm not fucking with you - this is the mood I'm in - and this is the song we are writing today.That day in particular I felt like I had earned the right call myself a motherfucking woman.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
We decide if we populate the Earth, and if so, with whom. We could just decide not to have any more kids and the human race would be over. That is power.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
It was such a beautiful experience to write such a strong female empowerment song with two men, Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel, because it reinforces how supportive men can be of women AND feminism.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
We were just making it up as we went. Wrabel and I got in the booth together singing vocals together and I sing "I do what I want” and he sings "she does” and I go “say what you say” and he goes “aahh” and I go “work real hard every day” and he starts laughing.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
It was one of those songs that just happened as much as it was written. We were like three little kids going fucking crazy. We were just giddy, singing in the vocal booth until we realized that we had somehow (Drew!) gotten ourselves locked in the vocal booth ...— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
We were delirious and laughing through the whole rest of the writing session. At one point, we were supposed to be doing vocals and Wrabel and I just lost it and laughed for an entire vocal take - we called that the laugh track -— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
I really have to thank Stephen Wrabel and Drew Pearson for helping me through the past few years and making writing songs a beautiful thing again. Both of those men made my art/work safe and fun, and every session with the two of them was so healing.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
I knew we had a good song but since the day we wrote it I had wanted that Dap-King special sauce to take it to the next level.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
The vibes are real in between those walls and a thick layer of soul seems to cover everything in those rooms and it bleeds into the music.It felt like recording in another era - like how I imagined my heroes recording in the 1960s and Seventies.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
For the video, my brother Lagan Sebert and I threw the shoot together in about a week and shot it while I was on tour in Delaware.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
Saundra Williams came down to Delaware to be part of the party. It was one of those projects where I knew exactly what I wanted and it was just easier to do it ourselves than try to explain my vision to another director.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
To me, the thing I’m most proud of is that the song and video never lost the pure joy from the day it was birthed. I really hope people enjoy this song because I had the best time making it. I hope that energy passes through people and the fun is infectious.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018
It’s important for me that people know that there are a lot of emotions on my new album Rainbow - but the wild fun energy that first inspired me to perform has not, and will never, go away. I'm still a motherfuckerrr.— kesha (@KeshaRose) January 19, 2018