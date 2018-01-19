We should all be living in fear that one day Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will have a kid with the exact same name as us, because this is what happens to your Twitter handle. When Jon Wyatt, the owner of @Chicagowest, woke up today, it was just another normal day of being a "Grain Trader, Farmer, CBOT member." But then, Kardashian announced that her baby girl is named Chicago West, and now Wyatt's mentions are filled with people pointing out that his handle just got a lot more valuable.
Wyatt's last tweet, "My refrigerator is broken" (sorry, Wyatt!) previously had one or two replies. However, the stans have begun to swarm.
Advertisement
"Get Kim and Kanye to pay for it," joked @selhemsworth.
"This twitter account is worth *money emoji* now!" @GotInstrumental commented.
But this one might just be my favorite:
However, asking what will happen to that Twitter handle isn't a totally unreasonable question. While neither North nor Saint, the family's two other children, have social media of their own, it's likely that they will. Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner all have verified Twitter handles that are their first and last names. It's safe to assume that once the younger generation is old enough to be online, they'll follow the same pattern. But then what will become of Wyatt's delightful corn tweets? Will he be forced to hand over the account he's used since 2010? Is that even a thing Twitter allows?
For my sake, and Wyatt's, let's hope that some bigger, better social media exists by the time baby Chi is old enough to use it. Those selfies aren't going to post themselves!
Advertisement