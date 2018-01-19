Justin Bieber's Mom Is The Latest Adult To Subtly Weigh-In On Jelena

There's no relationship issue I've had that's made me ever say to myself, "This would be a lot better if my parents were involved." So my heart for real goes out to Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who not only reunited under the watchful and judgmental eyes of the rest of the world, but also to what appears to be the chagrin of their own mothers, who have had quite a lot to say on social media. Just a few days ago, Mandy Teefey, Gomez's mother, said enough's enough on Facebook following a slew of rumors and reports about her relationship with her daughter, and in response, Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette has taken to Instagram with her own message.
Advertisement
While Teefey hasn't spoken directly about Bieber and the rekindling of her daughter's relationship, rumors included reports that she had to go to the hospital after hearing news of Bieber and Gomez's reunion, and that Gomez and her mother were not on speaking terms during the days before Christmas. Also an InTouch report claimed Teefey would only accept Gomez and Bieber's rekindled romance if Gomez could prove she was living a healthy lifestyle by way of "random Breathalyzer tests." Gossip Cop previously debunked this rumor.
In a Facebook post, Teefey seemed to indirectly address this gossip when she referenced "the lies coming from the people around Selena being put in the press and in her head." It sounds like Mallette may have heard them too, since she, apropos of nothing, took to Instagram to defend her son.
I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good “fruit” you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom . Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you? . . . . . . . #love #happyplace #paradise #vacation
"I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming," she wrote next to a photo of them together. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good 'fruit' you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back."
Advertisement
For the record, Teefey would like to make it clear she loves her daughter too, even if they don't always get along.
"My daughter is loving, trusting, naive, funny, hard working, sensitive, emotional and will be a great mother," she wrote on Facebook. "But, I will never not speak my mind if I feel something is off until I die. I will always be her mother."
The only people we haven't heard from during this whole mess? Bieber and Gomez themselves.
"It's not really my concern anymore," Gomez told Billboard back in November when asked of critics. "My health is great. I love deeply and I think that's just who I am. I'm not really ashamed."
Please exclude this couple from this narrative.
Advertisement