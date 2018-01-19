"It’s difficult for me to separate what is difficult in independent film in general, and what is difficult specifically because I was a woman. No one told me directly, ‘I’m not giving you money because you’re a woman,’ but it took a very long time, it was very difficult. I didn’t take a salary on it, I put my own money into it. When we went the more traditional production company route, we got a lot of rejections, and we got a lot of people saying ‘Oh, I really like the script, but I already made my female film this year.’ Or, because our two leads were going to be of color, ‘We already made our Black film this year.’ As if there’s only one spot. So, in that sense I think it did make it much more difficult — to have a film about women, and more specifically a film about Black women falls into this subcategory, and so there can only be so few of them."