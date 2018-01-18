The new year is a peculiar time in fashion. Straddling the transitional season, our seemingly never-ending wish lists are gearing up for spring while we're still shopping winter pieces — and will be for at least the next two months. The 'new start' frame of mind pushes us to want to reinvent — or at least adjust — our wardrobes, yet we're seduced by the call of comfort and coziness. And when it's snowing outside and we've got to commute to work, who can blame us?