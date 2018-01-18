The new year is a peculiar time in fashion. Straddling the transitional season, our sartorial wish lists are gearing up for spring, but we're still shopping winter pieces. The 'new start' frame of mind pushes us to reinvent – or at least adjust – our wardrobes, yet we're seduced by the call of comfort and cosiness.
The answer? Easy styling switch-ups that require no commitment and very little effort. From the new sunglasses shape to contemporary trimmings, click through to see five spring styling ideas to shake up your everyday attire.