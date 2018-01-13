There’s A Kink In Leslie Rose & Kit Harington’s Wedding Planning

Jon Snow and Ygritte, also known as Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, are very engaged and very much in the midst of filming their respective hit television shows. Harington stars in the new BBC/HBO drama series Gunpowder and is working on the final season of Game of Thrones. Leslie plays a lawyer in CBS' acclaimed show The Good Fight, which will reportedly feature a dramatization of impeachment proceedings against a fictional president. Talk about a packed agenda for the couple.
Leslie, in a new interview with Town and Country, acknowledges the unique challenges of their work. "I’m trying to fit in my wedding," she says. When asked questions about the minutiae of wedding planning, Leslie cannot even deal, answering that "I haven’t tackled it. There’s just too much to do."
We feel you, Leslie, we really do. As someone who did it once, we can tell you that planning a wedding is incredibly time-consuming, without the added pressures of working in different countries. Luckily, we're thinking that Harington is going to be an excellent planning partner, if his April Fool's joke to Leslie is any indication. That took some serious forethought.
The couple may have a tiny bit of breathing room to configure their nuptials, because Harington's show Game of Thrones is going to take extra time before it is back on the air. The show won't reportedly grace our television screens until 2019. Harington is also suspending production so the entire cast can fly out to attend the wedding. This is only fair, given that Harington and Leslie met on the set of Game of Thrones, and they deserve to have the Starks and Tyrells in attendance. The Lannisters can stay home.
