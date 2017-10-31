Kit Harington's Daring New Series Hits HBO Really Soon, But Don't Expect Jon Snow

Looks like we won't have to wait until 2019 to see Kit Harington on our screens. The actor is starring in a new BBC One show called Gunpowder premiering on HBO this December, but he'll be nothing like Jon Snow.
Well, after watching the trailer, he's kind of like Jon Snow. He's dark and brooding with curly hair, but the plot is totally different. Rather than following the politics of a fantasy realm, Gunpowder's political motives are a little closer to home.
Gunpowder began airing in the UK on October 21, but will be coming to HBO for US audiences on December 18, 19, and 20, as well as HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, and HBO GO. The story follows that of the 17th century Gunpowder Plot, when Guy Fawkes (Tom Cullen) and Robert Catesby (Harington, who is actually a descendant of the real-life conspirator) tried to blow up the House of Lords in London to kill King James I. In England, every November 5 is now known as "Guy Fawkes Day," (which begs the question, why isn't this show premiering on November 5?) and now Harington, alongside the Downton Abbey star, will bring the story back to life.
"My wife is dead, my name disgraced, my friends and family tortured and hanged," he says in the trailer. "We must strike at the root. Fawkes will light the fuse and I, Robert Catesby, will blow the king and all his men to hell."
If Guy Fawkes and Robert Catesby are the protagonists in the series, it means we're about to get a whole new perspective on this sinister plot.
"We are delighted to offer a platform for a project that is so close to Kit Harington’s heart," Kary Antholis, president of HBO Miniseries and CINEMAX Programming, said in a statement. "Kit’s passion for and belief in Gunpowder are evident in every frame of the miniseries."
According to Diederick Santer, CEO of Kudos, the show is already a hit across the pond, and it sounds like just what the doctor ordered to fill the Game Of Thrones hole in our hearts.
