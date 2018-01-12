Per the report, Welteroth sent an email officially announcing her decision to leave to the staff at the Condé Nast publication on Thursday.
According to a statement issued to Fashionista from a representative for Condé Nast, Welteroth was offered a "different opportunity" at the company, but ultimately, decided to pursue a "different direction" in her career.
"True indeed," she wrote in response to a fan asking if she was leaving the publication.
Shortly after the news broke of Welteroth leaving Teen Vogue, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Welteroth has signed with talent agency CAA.
Though Welteroth may be ending her time at Teen Vogue, she is leaving behind an important legacy. The youngest editor-in-chief Condé Nast has ever had, and only the second person of color, Welteroth made it her mission to usher Teen Vogue into a new era — one that reflected its readership.
Issues published under Welteroth included one branded "Smart Girls Speak Up!," which was guest-edited by activists and actresses Yara Shahidi (of grown-ish, which Welteroth also co-wrote an episode of) and Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World). The "For Girls, By Girls" issue included an essay by Hillary Clinton. Welteroth even rebranded the annual "Young Hollywood" issue into one simply called "Icons" in order to reflect more than just entertainment industry A-listers. The list of "future icons" included queer activist Tyler Ford, musician Kelsey Lu, and model Barbie Ferreira.
Though Teen Vogue ultimately shuttered the print version of its publication in November of 2017, there's no doubt that plenty of people will want to hang onto print copies of Welteroth's issues.
Welteroth was also instrumental in creating the Teen Vogue Summit, which, in its first year, included speakers like Selma director Ava DuVernay, Girlboss founder Sophia Amoruso, and poet Rupi Kaur.
In an interview with The New York Times, Welteroth responded to the argument that Teen Vogue, a publication often associated with youth fashion and beauty tips, should not get involved in "serious" issues like politics and social movements.
"Teen Vogue has as much right to be at the table, talking about politics, as every young woman does in America right now," the former editor-in-chief told the outlet.
Wherever Welteroth goes next, here's hoping she'll keep remind young women that their voices deserve to be heard.
