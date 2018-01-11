If the dark January mornings mean you want more time in bed and less time hopping around the house in a towel, or if your New Year's resolution was to streamline your beauty routine, dual-use formulas are what you need.
Luckily, more and more brands are responding to their busy customers' calls for efficient, time-friendly, and hardworking products. Better still, there are plenty cleanser-mask hybrids that take the time – and faff – out of your morning regime.From pore-refining mud to brightening bubbles, these are the treatments we're applying in the shower — because less time slathering on products means more time sleeping.
