Story from Beauty

The Best In-Shower Face Masks For Busy Beauty Obsessives

Georgia Murray
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If the dark January mornings mean you want more time in bed and less time hopping around the house in a towel, or if your New Year's resolution was to streamline your beauty routine, dual-use formulas are what you need.
Luckily, more and more brands are responding to their busy customers' calls for efficient, time-friendly, and hardworking products. Better still, there are plenty cleanser-mask hybrids that take the time – and faff – out of your morning regime.From pore-refining mud to brightening bubbles, these are the treatments we're applying in the shower — because less time slathering on products means more time sleeping.
Click through to find our favorite multitasking face masks ahead.

More from Skin Care

R29 Original Series