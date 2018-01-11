Story from Beauty

The Best In-Shower Masks For Busy Beauty Obsessives

Georgia Murray
If the dark January mornings mean you want more time in bed and less time hopping around the house in a towel, muttering about the heating not being on, or if your New Year's resolution was to streamline your beauty routine to a few wonder products, dual-use formulas are what our bathroom shelves are calling out for right now.
As more and more brands begin responding to their busy customers' desire for efficient, time-friendly and hardworking beauty products, we've spotted some cleanser-mask hybrids that take the time – and faff – out of your morning regime.
From pore-refining mud to brightening bubbles, these are the masks we're applying in the shower – because less time slathering on products means more time hibernating in bed.