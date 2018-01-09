Tessa Thompson Clarifies Her Comment About Lena Dunham's Lack Of Involvement In #MeToo

After posting a now-deleted comment on Instagram regarding Lena Dunham's involvement in #MeToo, actress Tessa Thompson has clarified her words which some took to mean there was tension between the Girls writer and the rest of the women behind Time's Up.
Dunham appeared in a photo with fellow Time's Up creators and collaborators that Thompson had posted to her social media. In the comments, a fan pointed out that Duham had made a statement in support of Murray Miller, a Girls writer who was accused of sexual assault.
"Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months," Thompson replied to the comment. "We hosted an open house for the actresses for red carpet messaging and Lena's presence was a surprise to us all."
However, Thompson took to Twitter this morning to address the controversy the comments created and set the record straight.
"I sometimes lack finesse in navigating social media. Hard to discuss issues with nuance there. A response I made to comments on an Instagram became fodder for a piece that I believe was designed to create conflict where there isn’t any," the statement reads. "It’s perhaps more complex than that. But I, in no way, want to diminish Lena Dunham and her work, her voice, and her importance. We have spoken and she knows my heart. I feel a responsibility to women that have sometimes felt ignored, dismissed, and underrepresented. They are my beacons. I regret that my words were misinterpreted to distract from the most important thing: The Time’s Up campaign is for everyone, in all capacities, contributions big and small. It doesn’t belong to any one. It is for us all. The beauty of this huge collaboration has been a group of countless committed people who have come together for a shared purpose. To create change. And it is such a powerful thing. I stand, humbled, with everyone involved. Linked not ranked."
In a statement to Indiewire, Dunham expressed similar sentiments, and let the world know that there's no bad blood.
"I [was] honored to be invited to the meeting by a close friend and to observe the work that these amazing women have been doing the past few months. For highly personal reasons, I’ve been unable to join previous efforts but being asked to be a part of this celebratory moment was truly beautiful," she said. "I’ve worked with Tessa and respect her artistry and admire her consistent candor."
The media was quick to jump on the original comments, insinuating there was a feud between the two women, which is the opposite of what Time's Up is about. These nuanced conversations are at the heart of the movement, and from both the women's subsequent statements, it's clear they're ready to have them. Dunham has long been an advocate for women and survivors and her absence from the Time's Up's first few month doesn't disqualify her, or any woman, from participating now. We look forward to seeing the amazing work they do.
Refinery29 has reached out to Dunham and Thompson for comment.
