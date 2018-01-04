DVF Is Going Back To Its Roots With New Chief Design Officer

“I want to make great clothes that resonate with women,” Jenden tells BOF. “I see DVF as being more relevant today than it ever was in its message of self-empowerment while being dynamic and modern. I want to give the DVF girl what she wants, when she wants it, and with the joie de vivre and sense of purpose that epitomizes Diane, DVF the brand, and the spirit of women today.” What that means for the newfound aesthetic the company now possesses? Well, we'll find out next month.