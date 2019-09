DVF Is Going Back To Its Roots With New Chief Design Officer

Earlier last month, the fashion industry was unsurprisingly shocked to hear Jonathan Saunders would be stepping down from his role as chief creative officer at Diane von Furstenberg after just 18 months. During his (albeit short) tenure, Saunders received praise for taking the brand in a new direction. Following a wildly successful debut collection , the designer revamped the DVF name from the inside out, creating a new logo, redesigning its stores, and bringing a fresh perspective to its advertising campaigns . Despite this, reports of friction between von Furstenberg and Saunders circled throughout the industry — and when there's conflict, there's strains on creativity. As it turns out, though, "new" and "different" may not be what the label ever even wanted.