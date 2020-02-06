The Best Valentine’s Day Beauty Gifts Are Way Sexier Than Chocolate & Flowers

But no matter where you stand on the subject, Valentine's Day is still going to happen. As much as people (an estimated 95%, by our estimation) complain that it's a bunch of commercialized Hallmark bullshit, there's a soft spot in many of us who love the idea of love, no matter who we may be celebrating it with. And with that celebrating comes gift-giving, because what says "I love you" (or at least "I didn't forget!") better than a thought-out present?