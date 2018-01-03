Birthdays are pretty much the only day of the year you can get away with making everything all about you. And, if you consider treating yourself to the coolest gifts on your wish list part of the fun, Sephora is about to make your special day in 2018 better than ever. While we rang in the new year, the beauty superstore launched a brand-new range of birthday freebies — and you're gonna want them now.
Effective immediately, you'll have the chance to score one of three new beauty bundles during your birthday month from rad, cult-favorite brands. Better still, there is something for everyone — whether you're after shiny hair, spa-worthy skin, or lipstick that won't melt off after lunch.
So, yeah. Forget the cake and click ahead for the new birthday gifts included in the Beauty Insider Rewards program at Sephora.