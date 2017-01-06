Sephora’s Beauty Insider program isn’t just any rewards program. Instead of giving you a coupon receipt the length of your arm for things you don’t need, Beauty Insider gets you the stuff you actually want — like points that go toward future purchases, first dibs on brand-new products, and best of all, free shit. In fact, the beloved store is known for its generous — and genuinely desirable — sample-sized birthday gift sets. Past examples have included Fresh face cleansers and NARS mini lip pencils — and you get 'em without spending a dime, just for being a member. But this year Sephora is stepping up its game, upping your option count from two to three kits, and letting you choose which one you want.
You can go the skincare route with Caudalie's Vinosource Moisturizing Sorbet and Vinoperfect Radiance Serum duo, which help hydrate and brighten. Or you could opt for the Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush in Paaarty and Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint in Birthday Suit, both long-wearing shades of universally flattering dusty mauve. And there's also a Jack Black option — a line targeted toward men but good for just about everyone — which gets you the Clean Break Oil-Free Moisturizer and Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser. There’s no question that this is one of Sephora’s biggest Beauty Insider perks yet, and considering that membership is free, it really is the best birthday gift ever.
