Kim Kardashian West Opens Up About Saint West's Sudden Hospitalization

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
While Kim Kardashian West may be queen of social media, there's one thing she's been keeping private these past few days. The mother of two took to Twitter Tuesday morning to reveal that her youngest, Saint West, was recently hospitalized for pneumonia, ultimately spending three days in the hospital.
"My precious baby boy is so strong!" she wrote. "After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary."
She followed up the announcement by thanking not just the doctors and nurses who helped Saint, but those all over who dedicate their lives to helping people.
"We are so grateful for you all!" she added.
She also joked that, while the experience was dramatic, Saint has made a full recovery and took the whole ordeal in stride.
"He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint," she concluded.
Motherhood has been a pretty big theme with the Kardashians this past month. Before Saint's illness, Khloé Kardashian finally confirmed her long-rumored pregnancy with an Instagram post.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" the heartfelt post began, going on to say that "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately."
Now, however, we're all along for the ride. The mother-to-be went on to reveal on Twitter that she was about six months along.
2018, the Kardashians are coming for you.
