"First, I got an email saying someone signed me up and to please fill out an application form/send photos. I thought it was a joke or a scam, so I did absolutely nothing. Then like two days later (they gave me 48 hours or something to respond) I got a voicemail from a girl named Carli Jo saying they really wanted to speak with me and for me to send in a formal application. She sent a follow-up e-mail too with all the info to apply myself. I talked to a couple people on the phone to confirm this was real, and then I actually applied/sent pictures. They followed up a week or so later and told me when they were going to be in Chicago and to please come in for an in-person formal interview so they could meet me."