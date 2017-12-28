Ariel Winter & Her Boyfriend Broke Out The Matching Christmas PJs This Year

Modern Family star Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden are matching again! First it was the matching gym outfits, then the matching skeleton costumes on Halloween, now they are back at it with Christmas onesies complete with penguins, snowmen, and snowflakes. Only this time, they got their dogs involved.
The couple dressed up their dogs in matching, red pajamas to pose for a cute, family photo, but as anyone with a pup knows, getting them to pose is easier said than done.
Winter posted the festive photos to her Instagram with the caption:
"Kids are a struggle y’all. But Merry Christmas from our little dysfunctional family to yours!!!!"
While it may have taken a few tries, it looks like they definitely managed to capture the cozy, holiday spirit. Who doesn't love a dog in Christmas pajamas?
The couple have been together for just over a year now, and they seem to have this matching thing down. They even posted matching one year anniversary photos on Instagram.
With hers, Winter wrote:
"I'm the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could've ever imagined."
Posting a photo from the same shoot, Meaden added:
"I never imagined I’d be this happy. I love you more than anything!"
Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you. ❤️ P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you.
Winter also shared a more dressed-up Christmas photo of herself and Meaden, this time without dogs, in front of their Christmas tree, because if there is one great thing about the holidays, it is that you can spend them in both a gorgeous red dress and fuzzy red pajamas.
Maybe this will become their tradition? With each major holiday, we will see new matching outfits for the couple (and hopefully their dogs too!)
