17 Bags That Took Over The 'Gram In 2017

The Chanel Flap Bag. The Louis Vuitton Speedy. The Fendi Baguette. The Hermès Kelly. Every brand has its iconic handbag silhouettes, and yet, each year, a fresh crop of styles come on the scene and threaten to steal the spotlight, from the high-end brands you know and love to smaller, contemporary ones that make waves seemingly out of nowhere (ahem, Cult Gaia).
And how else would we judge the next big thing if not through what's most Instagrammed? It's 2017, after all, and the year's most photo-worthy bags spanned every category, from practical backpacks to super-teeny-tiny baby bags. No two were alike, and yet all of the bags ahead took our feeds by storm. Because if you get your hands on one of them, you can't not take a picture.
Even though you've probably scrolled by these stunners on your feed all year long, we're taking a moment to look back on the bags that defined the year. Keep clicking to double-tap these babies right into your online shopping cart.