Ever since The O.C. told us “the way you spend New Year’s Eve is the way you’ll spend the rest of the year,” the holiday has been high-stakes. Is it dramatic to imagine that our entire year will be determined by the outcome of one night? Absolutely. Do we do it anyway? Of course.
Rather than stressing over a million and one things that haven't even happened yet, let’s transfer this thought process over to something we can control, like our clothes. Because if your New Year's Eve outfit is setting the tone for the year ahead (in terms of fashion, at least), you’re going to want to look and feel your best.
For some people, that means skipping the party dress entirely: Exposed legs aren't the most appealing options on cold December nights (and some of us just aren't tights people). And while you may think pants aren't the most festive, with the right cuts, textures, and styling, they might be even cooler than that sequined getup you were contemplating wearing. Ahead, we've put together five pants-only looks that are ready to party.