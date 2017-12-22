Ring In The New Year With Britney Spears

It's Britney's world, and we're all just living in it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Britney Spears has joined the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 lineup. Per the report, Spears will help scrub away some of the toxic vibes from 2017 with a special — and final — performance from her Piece of Me residency show in Las Vegas.
"I'm saying goodbye to Las Vegas and 2017 with a special performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Happy New Year," the Princess of Pop shared in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.
For everyone who couldn't make it to Nevada to see the concert series, this one is for you.
Going to be ending 2017 with the last #PieceOfMe show ever and a special performance on @NYRE!! Tune in to ABC on 12/31 starting at 8/7c to watch!! #BRITNEYxRockinEve pic.twitter.com/B3Kulwop9w— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 21, 2017
By now, Spears is a pro at performing before the massive audience at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve (she took the stage back in 2002), and she's ready for whatever the night throws her way. Costume comes undone while performing two nights before the ball dropped? She's been there, handled that. An unfortunate, mysterious run-in with a pole on NYE? She's done that, too. It's safe to say she's more than prepared for her final hoorah.
THR reports that Spears will join a bevy of other performers around the country for the rockin' evening, including Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, BTS, Charlie Puth, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid with Marshmello, Alessia Cara and Zedd, Shawn Mendes, and Imagine Dragons.
This is basically like Coachella, but you can watch while sipping champagne on your couch.
Spears' announcement is bittersweet. On one hand, it's thrilling to get to ring in a brand-new calendar year with Brit, but on the other, it signals the end of her four-year residency in Sin City, which THR writes has brought in more than $100 million in ticket sales.
But, this doesn't necessarily mean that all good things have come to an end. With a glowing horizon set before her, Spears will finally have the opportunity to branch out and do more of the things she loves, like painting masterpieces, supporting the Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus that she helped establish in Vegas, and, if we're fortunate enough, releasing new music. Who knows, maybe she'll even team up with Madonna for another sexy duet?
The possibilities are endless, and (probably) covered in glitter.
