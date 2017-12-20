20 Party Flats That'll Keep You Dancing All Night Long

And while we're all for the drama of over-the-top embellishments and scene-stealing finishes, we also firmly believe in the importance of an alternative to a sky-high heel. Because as much as we want a show-stopping shoe, we want something that's able to take us from party-to-party (you know, minus cramping and blisters), too.
For those who know exactly what we're talking about, we've rounded up the best party flats to see you through the festive period. From jeweled slippers to velvet slingbacks and sequined slip-ons, consider your evening look set. Party on, people.