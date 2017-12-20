Party shoes ruled the catwalks for AW17. From Miu Miu's faux fur- and crystal-embellished Mary Janes to Chanel's glitter-encrusted boots, via Rochas' extreme take on the classic stiletto, footwear got a party-ready revamp this season.
While we're all for the drama of OTT embellishment and scene-stealing finishes, we firmly believe in the importance of an alternative to a sky-high heel. We want something that'll take us from party to party without ruining the potential for a long night on the tiles.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best flats to see you through the festive period, from studded mules to printed slippers, velvet loafers and metallic courts. Party on, people.