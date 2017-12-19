Selena Gomez's Mom Shares Emotional Post On Anniversary Of The Daughter She Miscarried

December 17 is a day full of emotions for the Selena Gomez's family. It's the day that her mother, Mandy Teefey, miscarried a pregnancy in 2011. By the time the miscarriage had occurred, the family knew that they were expecting a girl, and named her Scarlett.
"Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday. Dec 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them," Teefey wrote on Instagram, as she shared images of her three children in a gallery: Selena as a baby, her second pregnancy with Scarlett, and Gomez embracing her mother's stomach for her third successful pregnancy with daughter Gracie Teefey. Gracie is now 4 years old.
Gomez found out about her mother's miscarriage while she was watching the Power 106 Cali Christmas concert in Los Angeles. She later canceled two Christmas stadium shows in Chicago and Seattle to attend to her family emergency. Gomez has not posted on social media about Scarlett's anniversary as of press time.
The singer has always been fiercely protective of her family and we can't imagine how difficult this must have been for Gomez. She would have been 21 at the time of her mother's miscarriage, and emerging into young adulthood is already fraught with trepidation.
Gomez has previously talked about how her mother is a source of inspiration in her life, and how they "grew up" together. "When I started working, my mom was the person in my life that helped guide me through most of that. She was 16 [when she gave birth to me], so we kind of grew up together. Everything that I am has become a little bit of what my mom’s gone through," she told Time Magazine.
In her Instagram post, Teefey also mentioned that Dec. 17 will also be known as the wrap day for the second season of 13 Reasons Why. Gomez and Teefey are both executive producers of the show. "Now the 17th is intertwined with the wrap of S2. So, [Scarlett] was there in spirit as always. A mom's love for their children is pretty fierce...Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn’t know," wrote Teefey, referencing the cast and crew of 13 Reasons Why.
No word on when 13 Reasons Why season 2 will air, but we do know that Gomez will be delivering a new album in 2018.
