The Difference Between A $5 & $65 At-Home Manicure

When it comes time to penny-pinching, sometimes you have to get creative. Maybe you meal prep your lunches for the week or invest in a Nespresso machine so you can skip those $5 lattes every morning. But if you're monthly splurge includes manicures, we have two at-home solutions that are just as good as going to the salon.
Wet n Wild's One Step WonderGel polish is a fan-favorite drugstore option for a reason — and if there was ever a product that's actually worth the hype, this is it. What's even better than the $5 price tag is that this gel doesn't require LED lights or a topcoat to cure the polish to your nail. Within minutes, you have a manicure that should last up to 10 days.
However, we’ll be the first to admit that sometimes you just want a light to cure your gel polish. Besides dope nail art, the glossy finish is part of why we'll drop $40 for a manicure at the salon. But thanks to Jamberry, that's no longer a sacrifice you have to make. The brand recently launched the ColourCure collection that uses an at-home UV/LED light to dry the ColourCure polish. (The ColourCure polish is currently unavailable, but a rep for the brand tells us it will be restocked soon.) All it takes is an investment in the LED light, which is $65, to save yourself some major cash in the long run.
Naturally, we decided to put the two at-home options to the test and decide which worked best for our specific needs. And while we concluded that Wet n Wild is a saving grace for anyone who needs a solid layer of polish before leaving the office, for anyone looking to feel pampered without spending a fortune, look no further than Jamberry’s ColourCure collection.
