The Ultimate Tech Wish List For Yourself

'Tis the season of giving, as almost every card, window display, and commercial reminds us at this time of the year. While the holidays are definitely a time to think about what to buy for everyone on your list, there's no rule saying you can't include yourself on that list, too.
There's no denying that 2017 has been a rough one, and we could all use some self-care. For some, that means a trip to the spa. For others, it's a nice dinner out. Here, we're focusing on those of you who want to indulge in a little tech retail therapy: Maybe that's a Harry Potter-like photo printer or a smart wall display, or, for those wanting to relive their karaoke glory days at home, a Bluetooth microphone.
Whatever the case may be, we've got you covered. Ahead, 10 gifts worth treating yourself with this holiday season.