The Royal Family Shares Their Adorable 2017 Christmas Card

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Christmas 2017 has come to Kensington Palace, and the royal family is sharing their newest holiday portraits. It's the most adorable time of the year, and this time, we get to see the royal children being extremely adorable. Get ready to swoon all over the place.
Kensington Palace posted this image of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (also known as Prince William and Kate Middleton) to the royal Instagram page, which they write "features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year." The royal fam is decked out in blue — right down to Princess Charlotte's Mary Janes.
Advertisement
Can we discuss little Prince George's burgeoning striped shirt collection? And how he's totally rocking a sassy leg pop? This is one royal who's already got the making of a star.
Their photo announcement further reveals that the royal family has picked out a preschool for Princess Charlotte, writing that "Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018." Hello, we are cooing all over again. And the Willcocks Nursey School seems pretty excited as well — they are quoted as saying, "we are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."
Prince William's father, Prince Charles (and heir apparent to the Throne), and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, also shared their own Christmas card photo. We're still waiting to see if the Queen shares her own, as well as Prince Harry and his new fiancée Meghan Markle.
