Prince William May Have Double-Booked Himself On The Day Of The Royal Wedding

Prince William appears to be double-booked. The FA Cup Final — that's a hugely important soccer championship match, Yanks — falls on the same day as his brother Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, People reports.
The newly engaged couple recently announced that they would be getting married on May 19, 2018. While they share the anniversary with a number of other celebrities, they probably didn't expect Prince William to already have plans.
As president of the Football Association, Prince William typically attends and presents the trophy to the winner every year. This year, however, he's likely to be a no-show, unless he manages to pull off some sort of Katherine-Heigl-in-27-Dresses multitasking.
Prince Harry was Prince William's best man when he married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Many are expecting that Prince William will do the same for his brother at his wedding to Markle at St. George's Cathedral in Windsor next spring, though that has not been officially confirmed. (Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if Harry's pal Barack Obama beat him to the position.)
The wedding date has also been met with grumbles from some members of the British public because it falls on a Saturday. That means it won't be considered a Bank Holiday, whereas many were given the day off when William had his wedding.
People reportedly reached out to Kensington Palace, where officials stated that they were aware of the calendar conflict but made no further comment.
Obviously, William has to attend his brother's wedding. But here's hoping he can get a moment or two throughout the day to keep track of the match from his phone.
