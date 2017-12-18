When we look back at 2017, we are going to remember it as the year that women in pop culture spoke up. From demanding pay equity and more opportunities behind the camera, to speaking out against sexual assault, the women that we love to watch made their voices heard. There have been a lot of moments that were hard to hear, and hard to watch play out. But there were just as many moments that gave us hope and ignited us to action in the face of insurmountable bullshit.
Many of those moments came from women of color. Even though women of color still represent the most undervalued and often slighted minority in the entertainment industry, they are often the loudest champions for change, diversity, self-love, equality, and celebration. They left us some gems that need to be carried into 2018. At least a couple of them will be perfect on your vision board.