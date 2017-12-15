After a year of buzzed heads, pixie cuts, and curtain bangs, you'd think it'd be impossible to say there's one hairstyle that managed to stand out above the rest. Even in a crowd of Kristen Stewart's low-key mullet and Cara Delevingne's pixie, there's one iconic cut we're positive will last far beyond 2017: Adele's bob.
Long before supermodels, A-list actors, and hairstylists around the globe felt inspired by a pair of shears and the shoulder-grazing style, Adele reigned supreme as Queen of the Bob. And now, after a bit of a hiatus, it's back. Just yesterday, the "Hello" singer was spotted at the Grenfell Tower national memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral in London with a white rose in hand, minimal makeup, and a brand-new angled, A-symmetrical bob. And we have to admit, the look is very Victoria Beckham circa 2007.
Advertisement
A few months ago, the 29-year-old's hair had reached about an inch below her shoulders — the quintessential lob if we ever did see one. Fast forward to this December and it looks as if Adele was ready for a hairstyle refresh. But that's not all; it appears she also wanted a subtle color change — a much warmer hue than her typical strawberry blond. (Cherin Choi, an L.A.-based colorist who does not work with Adele, once categorized this color trend as a "light, golden toffee blond.") The subtle change is the perfect example of a winter hair revamp that's not only instantly flattering, but also makes a big difference with little effort.
Do we smell a hygge revival on the horizon? All we need now is 25 on vinyl, a cup of hot chocolate, and a cozy throw to keep us warm.
Advertisement