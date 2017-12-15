Story from Beauty

Mark Your Cal: There's A Major Prestige Beauty Sale Starting Next Week

Megan Decker
It's December, which means you're probably thinking about holiday gifts right now. Whether you're panicked about a late start to shopping (we feel you), you've made a list and checked it twice, or are done shopping and onto the wrapping and shipping portion of your plan (or lack thereof), it's enough to make us all need a post-holiday vacation vacation.
It's almost time to treat yourself — and burn any holiday cash you amass. Luckily, Space NK is coming through with the perfect way to make your (much deserved) self-care shopping even easier.
Starting December 25th you can stock up on the most luxurious beauty products from the brands you rarely buy for yourself — because they're 50% off! That's right, the luxury beauty destination is having a post-holiday sale on select products starting Monday, December 25th and running through the month of January. We got a sneak peek at the products you can expect to find half off and they're good. Think: offerings from Oribe, Kevyn Aucoin, and Omorovicza.
To help your planning, we've rounded up our favorite picks from the selection, ahead. Warning: This is the kind of deal you do not want to miss out on.
R29 Original Series