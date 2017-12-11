These Are The Best Gifts Beauty Editors Are Giving This Year

As beauty editors, we spend the whole calendar year testing products to find out what's really the best of the best. So naturally, when it comes to the season of giving, we already know what's at the top our lists.
Ahead, we've rounded up the beauty gifts that we're personally giving this year. (Friends and fam: If you're reading this, please just stop now.) From the luxe Sisley moisturizer that we know mom'll love — because we've already gone through three jars ourselves — to the silk eye mask that's the closest thing to gifting our BFF eight hours of sleep, there's something here for everyone.