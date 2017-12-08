Amazon's Best-Selling Beauty Products Will Surprise You

Gone are the days of walking laps around the mall with a 20%-off Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in one hand and a hotdog-on-a stick in the other. Now, we're buying everything on Amazon. We're priming — and, yes, even using the verb priming — our electronics, our clothes, and our beauty products in record numbers.
And what we're buying is changing, too. We took a peek at the items currently topping the Amazon Beauty & Personal Care Best-Seller list — and some of them might surprise you. There are the standbys like lotion, makeup wipes, and lip balm, of course. But you'll also find cult indie masks, impressive product dupes, trendy bath bombs, and even a hair-zapping device that's a best-kept-secret among beauty editors.
Ahead, see 15 fan favorites and under-the-radar wonders that are worth adding to your cart.