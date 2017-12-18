It’s a slow week for the Kardashians. After last week’s inquisition about Kourtney Kardashian’s love life and the official announcement of Kim Kardashian West’s third child, this week’s chill episode was much needed. Not to mention, we’re at the midway point! Keeping Up With The Kardashians is about to get so intense. Don’t take this sweet, family-centric episode for granted.
Cait’s Got Your Tongue?
In this week’s episode of “Kim Kardashian-West Gets Woke,” Kim tries to convince her sisters to do media training. I think this was a great idea like 10 years ago, but even moreso now, at the height of the sisters’ fame. We’ve been watching the Kardashian-Jenners on Keeping Up With The Kardashians for 10 years. When they’re not on their own shows, they’re on talk shows, on Snapchat, or anywhere else they get to. It’s simultaneously surprising and not surprising that they’ve never all done media training. Kim really wants to be prepared for the tough questions, but Kris and Khloe are majorly shut off to the idea. Khloé refuses to be censored. Kris refuses to talk to the press all together.
Kim uses her powers of persuasion to get the whole family here, minus Rob and Kylie, of course. At the meeting, she reveals that she wants Kris to come out of this experience as confident as she used to be. After the split with Caitlyn Jenner and the tell-all book that Kris says doesn’t exactly tell the truth, it’s no wonder she’s wary of the press. Kris has proven herself to be an amazing business woman. Kim simply wants her to act like it.
Their first experience in media training is a group interview which might just be the Kardashian's downfall. They’re talking over each other, Kendall’s on her phone, and Kourtney does the opposite of promote the brand. Good thing they’ve got professionals in the room. Afterwards, the communications pros watch the interview back and pick out stuff they can work on. Everyone is open to comments, except Kendall. When they bring up the infamous Pepsi ad, she becomes incredibly defensive. The entire time they’re giving her feedback, Kendall is on her phone, texting Kylie about a party they’re planning. She eventually uses this as an excuse to storm out, despite Kim’s pleading. Bye, Kenny!
Later, in the one-on-ones, Khloé shines, Kris opens up, and Kourtney straight-up laughs when they mention Scott Disick. It’s very them. I wish this was the entire episode, to be honest. By the end of the experience, Kris and Khloé are actually grateful for what they’ve learned.
“I want to do it again!” Kris remarks.
And she does! Kind of. Feeling confident, Kris accepts a real interview with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for The Hollywood Reporter. They hang out in her office, where Kris looks totally cool and collected. She’s taking it all in stride until Abdul-Jabbar asks what she thinks of her daughters’ nude photographs that they post on social media.
“I’m always proud of everything they do,” she answers, adding that as long as they are comfortable, she’s comfortable.
Momma Kris handles all of his questions with measure and grace. Bet she’s thanking Kim for that media training session now! When they’re done, Kris turns the tables and asks Abdul-Jabbar how old he is. He drops the biggest bombshell all episode: He’s 70. It’s amazing what exercise does for the body.
Just Not Working Out
Kourtney and Khloé are ready to make money off of their passion. They work out every single day. Why not make a fitness video and share with their fans? It seems simple enough, but Khloé’s just a little worried that Kourtney will flake out. Isn’t Kourtney the only one who really wanted to keep DASH? Let’s have a little faith, Khlo.
Almost immediately into their planning, Kourtney and Khloé are at an impasse. They realize that it takes a village to create a video, and they kind of just don’t want to spend the money. Instead, Kourtney suggests that they do a fashion line. That sounds measurably harder, but everyone’s game for it. There’s just one problem. Khloe is already starting one with Good American. She decides to put the Good American line on hold – which bums out some of her team. It’s all in the name of sisterhood!
Unfortunately, the women are not seeing eye-to-eye creatively. Khloe eventually feels like she has to break it off with Kourtney and go forward with Good American. Later, Kourtney says that she thinks Khloé expected her to do a lot of the leg work, and that just wasn’t going to work for her. Seems like the partnership wasn’t such a great idea after all.
Soon after, Khloé’s Good American line is back on. She’s so happy with the results, and Kourtney is happy for her. That’s what being a sister is about. Fighting, yelling, hurting feelings, but coming together when it counts. Considering what the rest of the season is about to bring, the Kardashian-Jenners are going to need their family members nearby.
