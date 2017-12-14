Much to the chagrin of Bachelor nation at large, Peter Kraus, the silver fox heartthrob considered to be "the one that got away" on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, was not given the honor of Bachelor this time around. And even though Arie Luyendyk got the gig, that doesn't mean that Kraus is about to become one of the forgotten contestants of seasons past.
The reality show alum is still active on Instagram, and not just posting pictures of new teeth or Sugar Bear hair gummies like other Bachelor stars. Instead, Peter's still got his signature toothy grin, six-pack abs (which seem more defined post-Rachel, if at all possible), and a new take on his old mustache.
From his first TV premiere, Krause has always sported some facial hair. Then, it was more of a five o'clock shadow or maybe the classic, "I just haven't felt like shaving in a few days." But now Kraus is experimenting with his razor — and, as of late, sporting a thick, dark handle-bar mustache.
Yesterday, Krause posted a photo on Instagram of him showing off the new scruffy — and shirtless — look in a bathroom mirror selfie. Kraus posted his photo of what he's calling his "decembeard," and asked his followers if they liked the old-timer handle-bar look. "I mustache you a question... Do I keep it for bootcamp or nah?" he captioned the post.
Though there's no telling if Kraus will stick with this 'stache style when he returns to the small screen for The Bachelor Winter Games — but regardless, we'll be right there watching, rooting for him to find his person.
