Peter Kraus Will Officially Return To The Bachelor Universe On Winter Games

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Courtesy of Craig Sjodin/ABC.
While Rachel may not have given her rose to Peter, and while Peter may not be the next Bachelor, it turns out we still don't have to say goodbye to our favorite gap-toothed heartthrob. According to creator Mike Fleiss, the personal trainer will be joining The Bachelor Winter Games. Premiering February 2018, the spinoff will "reunite the [Bachelor Nation] all-stars at a luxurious winter resort, where they will go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all – love," according to a press release.
Basically, it's Bachelor In Paradise, except cold. I can get behind that.
Fliess has been posting hints about the show on his Twitter these past couple weeks.
"In celebration of #TheBachelor being the world's No. 1 show, at least 12 different nations will be represented at The Winter Games!!!" he said late last month.
Then, yesterday, he dropped the bomb we've all been waiting for.
"Yes, Peter will be looking for love-- and going for the gold-- on #TheBachelor Winter Games!!!!"
While Peter had hesitations about the franchise towards the end of his run on The Bachelorette, he seems to have come around to the idea, posting a lengthy love-letter to Bachelor Nation on his Instagram last month.

#tbt to the most incredible journey of this life time that has now officially come to an end today. As I sit here writing this, I struggle to hold back the tears as I am overcome with emotion one last time. First and foremost.. Rachel, there are so very many things that I've wished I could say to you since the day we parted ways in Spain, but for everyone's sake, I'll keep it short... You gave me a chance and all that I can say is thank you. I have a heart filled with love for you now and always and wish you nothing but the best in your life and love ahead. ABC, you saw something in me, but something held me back. You treated me with such love and kindness and showed me glimpses of a life I never once dreamed that I could have. I will be forever humbled and grateful and will always look back at these last 6 months with an ear to ear smile, knowing that this has truly been a very special life indeed. Upon leaving the @bacheloretteabc I was asked, "what did you learn about yourself during this process?" And at the time I naively said "nothing that I can think of." Now... looking back... I realize I learned one of the single greatest teachings of my life; When you let uncertainty or fear guide your decisions, you risk missing out on what could potentially be the greatest opportunity of a life time. So live dangerously, live without the fear of the unknown, and continue to live and love with a heart that is truly open to anything. #thankyou #lovealways

"ABC, you saw something in me, but something held me back," he wrote. "You treated me with such love and kindness and showed me glimpses of a life I never once dreamed that I could have. I will be forever humbled and grateful and will always look back at these last 6 months with an ear to ear smile, knowing that this has truly been a very special life indeed."
His final words of advice? "Continue to live and love with a heart that is truly open to anything." We hope to see all that and more come February 2018.
