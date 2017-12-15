"Of course, there are a lot of allegations about sexual harassment, abuse, etc. However, it has always been a topic that has not been talked about enough. I wanted to show people that this is happening so often, and it has gotten to the point where I can barely walk a few blocks without being disrespected or whistled at by a man. Some women are approached in disgusting and degrading ways, when sometimes a simple 'I think you’re beautiful' is enough. My main goal was to just empower women and let men know that there are boundaries. We should be able to dress sexy without worrying about what could happen to us as a result of that."