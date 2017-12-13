Uncle No More! John Stamos And Fianceé Share Baby News

Actor John Stamos shared some very exciting news this morning. He and fianceé Caitlin McHugh are expecting their first child, reports People.
The Fuller House star told the magazine's Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle that he and McHugh “talked about” having a baby. “We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’" the actor explained.
“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos told People. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’"
McHugh suggested getting started on trying for a baby as soon as possible for a very practical reason, telling Stamos, "Because you're old."
“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh added. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”
The Fuller House star announced on Instagram back in October that he popped the question to McHugh, with an illustration of the couple in front of the castle at Disney World (which happens to be super Disney fan McHugh's favorite place).
"I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after," Stamos captioned his post.
McHugh, 31, is an actress, model, and writer.
In a recent appearance remembering late comedian Don Rickles on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stamos said Rickles used to always badger him about meeting a woman and settling down.
"The great thing was that I finally met a beautiful woman that I'm madly in love with," Stamos explained. "Don [Rickles] got to meet her and approve her, and he was crazy about her."
Stamos was previously married to actor and model Rebecca Romijn, from 1998 to 2005.
As for parenthood at age 54, Stamos says he's got it under control.
“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he joked. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV… all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”
