The Society For Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals ' location in the Mission neighborhood of the city covers an entire block. "We weren’t able to use the sidewalks at all when there’s needles and tents and bikes, so from a walking standpoint I find the robot much easier to navigate than an encampment," San Francisco SPCA president, Jennifer Scarlett, told The San Francisco Business Times . Their media relations manager told Business Insider that since implementing the robot, known as K9, one month ago, the homeless encampments have decreased and there are fewer car break-ins.