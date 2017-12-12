You may, or may not, have already heard that Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin are rumored to be dating.
Us Weekly reports that the 50 Shades of Grey star was spotted with Martin at a Nick Cave concert in Israel, and were seen dining together afterwards.
“Dakota and Chris are definitely dating,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”
The two were also seen together at Sushi Park in Los Angeles last month, the magazine reports.
Advertisement
This begs a super interesting question that Twitter, naturally, asked.
"So if Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are dating, does this mean Coldplay will most probably be the one to sing the title track for 50 Shades Freed?"
This tweet was accompanied by three thinking emoji, which is what we're doing right now. Contemplating the possibility.
So if Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are dating, does this mean Coldplay will most probably be the one to sing the title track for Fifty Shades Freed? ???— Aira?? (@musicismylyf21) December 12, 2017
Let's look at the evidence.
Another Twitter user points out that Martin could be her real life Christian Grey (uh, okay).
Looking back at previous 50 Shades soundtracks, there's not much precedence here. 50 Shades of Grey had two singles, "Earned It" by the Weeknd and Elie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do." Neither of the two singers are known to have dated Johnson.
The lead single for 50 Shades Darker was the moody "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," from Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift, two more people who probably haven't dated Johnson.
Regardless of what's going on in her dating life, Johnson spoke recently about the downsides of her career-making role.
"People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it’s extremely boring," she told Vogue Spain. "A waste of energy and time."
She's also looking to see more women on the big screen, and shared her thoughts about this subject. "My interests are very specific, and I want to see certain women acting on screen and drawing attention to some particular issues," the actress revealed to the outlet.
Related Video:
Advertisement